    718 CES surveying [Image 1 of 6]

    718 CES surveying

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Rodriguez, an engineering technician with the 718th Civil Engineer Squadron, Execution Support, grabs surveying equipment at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 9, 2021. Execution Support collects data for map development and updates at Kadena. When buildings are built on base, Execution Support collects data to provide information to decision makers on the best location for new construction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 01:31
    Photo ID: 6684985
    VIRIN: 210609-F-JK399-1024
    Resolution: 6258x5006
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 718 CES surveying [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    civil engineer squadron
    Surveying
    718 CES

