Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Rodriguez, an engineering technician with the 718th Civil Engineer Squadron, Execution Support, grabs surveying equipment at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 9, 2021. Execution Support collects data for map development and updates at Kadena. When buildings are built on base, Execution Support collects data to provide information to decision makers on the best location for new construction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 01:31
|Photo ID:
|6684985
|VIRIN:
|210609-F-JK399-1024
|Resolution:
|6258x5006
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 718 CES surveying [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
