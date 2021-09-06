Airmen with the 718th Civil Engineer Squadron, Execution Support, conduct surveying with a Trimble S6 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 9, 2021. Execution Support uses this instrument to collect information when an airfield is damaged. This helps to determine if an incident will impede operations, and where fixes need to be made. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 01:32
|Photo ID:
|6684989
|VIRIN:
|210609-F-JK399-1078
|Resolution:
|6095x4876
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 718 CES surveying [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT