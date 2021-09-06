Airmen with the 718th Civil Engineer Squadron, Execution Support, conduct surveying with a Trimble S6 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 9, 2021. Execution Support uses this instrument to collect information when an airfield is damaged. This helps to determine if an incident will impede operations, and where fixes need to be made. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.10.2021 01:32 Photo ID: 6684989 VIRIN: 210609-F-JK399-1078 Resolution: 6095x4876 Size: 1.74 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 718 CES surveying [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.