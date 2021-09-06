718 CES surveying

Airmen With 718th Civil Engineer Squadron, Execution Support, set up a Trimble S6 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 9, 2021. Execution Support uses this instrument to measure aspects of aircraft when there’s suspicion of damage to help determine if they’re able to fly. The Trimble S6 is capable of providing measurements within a hundredth of an inch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
