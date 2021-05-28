A ceremonial wreath leans against the United States Air Force Medal of Honor recipients memorial during a Memorial Day Retreat Ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 28, 2021. The wreath was placed in honor of service members who gave their lives while serving their country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 20:12
|Photo ID:
|6684817
|VIRIN:
|210528-F-TG061-1118
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Memorial Day Retreat Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT