Misawa Memorial Day Retreat Ceremony

Misawa Air Base honor guardsmen lower the United States and Japanese flags during a Memorial Day Retreat Ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 28, 2021. The honor guardsmen lowered both the United States and Japanese flags in order to replace them with new ones, which is done annually after the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

