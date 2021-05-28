Misawa Memorial Day Retreat Ceremony

Service members salute the United States and Japanese flags as the national anthem of both countries play during a Memorial Day Retreat Ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 28, 2021. Attendees participated in honoring service members who have died in the performance of their duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

Date Taken: 05.28.2021
Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP