Misawa Memorial Day Retreat Ceremony

Misawa Air Base honor guardsmen retire the United States and Japanese flags during a Memorial Day Retreat Ceremony at Misawa AB, Japan, May 28, 2021. The honor guardsmen annually replace the flags in Risner Circle with new ones after the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

