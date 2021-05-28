Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Memorial Day Retreat Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    Misawa Memorial Day Retreat Ceremony

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Takahiro Kubota, 3rd Air Wing commander, salute a United States Air Force Medal of Honor recipients memorial during a Memorial Day Retreat Ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 28, 2021. The leaders participated in the event in honor of fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 20:12
    Photo ID: 6684813
    VIRIN: 210528-F-TG061-1023
    Resolution: 2794x1824
    Size: 991.5 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Memorial Day Retreat Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Misawa Memorial Day Retreat Ceremony
    Misawa Memorial Day Retreat Ceremony
    Misawa Memorial Day Retreat Ceremony
    Misawa Memorial Day Retreat Ceremony
    Misawa Memorial Day Retreat Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    Memorial Day
    Veterans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT