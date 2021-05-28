U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Takahiro Kubota, 3rd Air Wing commander, salute a United States Air Force Medal of Honor recipients memorial during a Memorial Day Retreat Ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 28, 2021. The leaders participated in the event in honor of fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 20:12
|Photo ID:
|6684813
|VIRIN:
|210528-F-TG061-1023
|Resolution:
|2794x1824
|Size:
|991.5 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Memorial Day Retreat Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
