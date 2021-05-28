Misawa Memorial Day Retreat Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Takahiro Kubota, 3rd Air Wing commander, salute a United States Air Force Medal of Honor recipients memorial during a Memorial Day Retreat Ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 28, 2021. The leaders participated in the event in honor of fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

