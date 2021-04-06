Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bloody Hundredth honors 77th anniversary of D-Day [Image 6 of 6]

    Bloody Hundredth honors 77th anniversary of D-Day

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Wisher 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Shawn Parzych, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, lowers the boom prior to a flyover at Omaha Beach, France, June 4, 2021. The flyover was part of a ceremony to honor Charles Norman Shay, who served as a medical technician in the first wave attack on the beach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bloody Hundredth honors 77th anniversary of D-Day [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    Army
    Omaha Beach
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    D-DAY77

