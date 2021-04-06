U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Shawn Parzych, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, lowers the boom prior to a flyover at Omaha Beach, France, June 4, 2021. The flyover was part of a ceremony to honor Charles Norman Shay, who served as a medical technician in the first wave attack on the beach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2021 07:01 Photo ID: 6681594 VIRIN: 210604-F-SS174-0063 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 7.68 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bloody Hundredth honors 77th anniversary of D-Day [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.