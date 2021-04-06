Bloody Hundredth honors 77th anniversary of D-Day

Pilots from the 351st Air Refueling Squadron adjust flight settings prior to flying over Omaha Beach, France, June 4, 2021. The flyover was part of a ceremony honoring Charles Norman Shay, who served as a medical technician in the first wave attack and saved several lives from drowning in the rising tide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew J. Wisher)
