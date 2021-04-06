The boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker hangs over Omaha Beach, France, June 4, 2021. Omaha Beach was the flyover location to honor Charles Norman Shay, who served as a medical technician, as well as tended to the injured on the first wave attack of Omaha Beach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2021 07:01 Photo ID: 6681592 VIRIN: 210604-F-SS174-0103 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 7.96 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bloody Hundredth honors 77th anniversary of D-Day [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.