U. S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alex Govan, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, goes over a checklist prior to takeoff at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 4, 2021. The checklist is apart of a pre-flight inspection to ensure the aircraft was fit to fly over Omaha Beach, France, for a ceremony in honor of Charles Norman Shay, who served in the first wave attack on the beach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 07:00
|Photo ID:
|6681590
|VIRIN:
|210604-F-SS174-0042
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.48 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Bloody Hundredth honors 77th anniversary of D-Day [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS
