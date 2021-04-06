Bloody Hundredth honors 77th anniversary of D-Day

U. S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alex Govan, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, goes over a checklist prior to takeoff at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 4, 2021. The checklist is apart of a pre-flight inspection to ensure the aircraft was fit to fly over Omaha Beach, France, for a ceremony in honor of Charles Norman Shay, who served in the first wave attack on the beach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)

