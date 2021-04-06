Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bloody Hundredth honors 77th anniversary of D-Day [Image 5 of 6]

    Bloody Hundredth honors 77th anniversary of D-Day

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Wisher 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker hangs over Picauville, France, June 4, 2021. Picauville was one of the first towns in France to be liberated by the allied forces after the launch of D Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)

    This work, Bloody Hundredth honors 77th anniversary of D-Day [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    Army
    Omaha Beach
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    D-DAY77

