The boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker hangs over Picauville, France, June 4, 2021. Picauville was one of the first towns in France to be liberated by the allied forces after the launch of D Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 07:01
|Photo ID:
|6681593
|VIRIN:
|210604-F-SS174-0068
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.1 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bloody Hundredth honors 77th anniversary of D-Day [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
