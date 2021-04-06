Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bloody Hundredth honors 77th anniversary of D-Day

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Wisher 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron sits on the hardstand prior to takeoff at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 4, 2021. The 351st ARS flew over Omaha Beach, France, to honor Charles Norman Shay who served in the first wave attack on the beach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 07:00
    This work, Bloody Hundredth honors 77th anniversary of D-Day [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS

    Air Force
    Army
    Omaha Beach
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    D-DAY77

