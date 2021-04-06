Bloody Hundredth honors 77th anniversary of D-Day

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron sits on the hardstand prior to takeoff at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 4, 2021. The 351st ARS flew over Omaha Beach, France, to honor Charles Norman Shay who served in the first wave attack on the beach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 07:00
|Photo ID:
|6681589
|VIRIN:
|210604-F-SS174-0001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.21 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
