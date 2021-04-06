U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kyle Mattie, the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron (ASOS) commander, renders the first squadron salute during a change of command ceremony at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, June 4, 2021. As the 3rd ASOS commander, Mattie commands all aspects of training, organizing and equipping the U.S. Air Force’s only dual mission capable Airborne and Stryker Tactical Air Control Party squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 18:41 Photo ID: 6678062 VIRIN: 210604-F-XX992-1208 Resolution: 2677x4024 Size: 988.69 KB Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mattie assumes command of 3rd ASOS [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.