Mattie assumes command of 3rd ASOS

U.S. Air Force Col. Travis Woodworth (left), the 1st Air Support Operations Group commander, and Lt. Col. Ulysses Linares, former 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron (ASOS) commander, pose for a photo during a change of command ceremony at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, June 4, 2021. The squadron’s mission is to provide combatant commanders quality, rapidly employable, special warfare Airmen to integrate airpower across the full military contingency spectrum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

