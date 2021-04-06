Mattie assumes command of 3rd ASOS

U.S. Air Force Col. Travis Woodworth (left), the 1st Air Support Operations Group commander, passes the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron (ASOS) guidon to Lt. Col. Kyle Mattie, the 3rd ASOS commander, during a change of command ceremony at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, June 4, 2021. Prior to assuming command of the 3rd ASOS, Mattie was the commander of the 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

