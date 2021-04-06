Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mattie assumes command of 3rd ASOS [Image 4 of 5]

    Mattie assumes command of 3rd ASOS

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kyle Mattie (right), the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron (ASOS) commander, renders a salute to Col. Travis Woodworth, the 1st Air Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, June 4, 2021. The 3rd ASOS is the U.S. Air Force’s only dual tasked Airborne- and Stryker-capable Tactical Air Control Party squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

