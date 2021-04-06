Mattie assumes command of 3rd ASOS

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kyle Mattie (right), the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron (ASOS) commander, renders a salute to Col. Travis Woodworth, the 1st Air Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, June 4, 2021. The 3rd ASOS is the U.S. Air Force’s only dual tasked Airborne- and Stryker-capable Tactical Air Control Party squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

