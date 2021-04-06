U.S. Airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron (ASOS) render the first squadron salute during a change of command ceremony at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, June 4, 2021. The 3rd ASOS traces its lineage to the 3rd Direct Air Support Flight which was activated Sept. 17, 1964, on Kadena Air Base, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 18:41
|Photo ID:
|6678060
|VIRIN:
|210604-F-XX992-1202
|Resolution:
|4945x3290
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mattie assumes command of 3rd ASOS [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
