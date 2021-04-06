Mattie assumes command of 3rd ASOS

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron (ASOS) render the first squadron salute during a change of command ceremony at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, June 4, 2021. The 3rd ASOS traces its lineage to the 3rd Direct Air Support Flight which was activated Sept. 17, 1964, on Kadena Air Base, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

