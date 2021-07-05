U.S. Air Force Col. James Finlayson, 17th Training Wing vice commander, hands flowers to a Goodfellow member during the Military Spouse Appreciation Day Drive-Thru event at the Event Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 7, 2021. The base delivered over 800 flowers in support of all military spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 12:45
|Photo ID:
|6675132
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-LY364-1215
|Resolution:
|4106x3285
|Size:
|10.01 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Goodfellow recognizes military spouses [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Goodfellow recognizes military spouses
