Goodfellow recognizes military spouses

U.S. Air Force Col. James Finlayson, 17th Training Wing vice commander, hands flowers to a Goodfellow member during the Military Spouse Appreciation Day Drive-Thru event at the Event Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 7, 2021. The base delivered over 800 flowers in support of all military spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 by SrA Ashley Thrash