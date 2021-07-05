Goodfellow recognizes military spouses

U.S. Air Force Col. James Finlayson, 17th Training Wing vice commander, hands a gift bag to a Goodfellow spouse, during the Military Spouse Appreciation Day Drive-Thru event at the Event Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 7, 2021. Finlayson volunteered his time to personally show his respect and support for military spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

