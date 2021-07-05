Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow recognizes military spouses [Image 2 of 6]

    Goodfellow recognizes military spouses

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. James Finlayson, 17th Training Wing vice commander, gives flowers to his wife, Kristen Finlayson, and their dog, Brayden, during the Military Spouse Appreciation Day Drive-Thru event at the Event Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 7, 2021. Finlayson showed his thanks to his wife for her support over the last 10 years, as a military spouse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

    volunteers
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Military Spouse Appreciation Day
    17th Force Support Squadron

