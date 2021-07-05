Goodfellow recognizes military spouses

U.S. Air Force Col. James Finlayson, 17th Training Wing vice commander, hands flowers to Chief Master Sgt. Marcus Washington, 17th Medical Group superintendent, and his spouse, during the Military Spouse Appreciation Day Drive-Thru event at the Event Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 7, 2021. Military spouse appreciation day gave thanks for the courage and strength of all military spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

