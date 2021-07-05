Volunteers from a local business distribute flowers to military spouses during the Military Spouse Appreciation Day Drive-Thru event at the Event Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 7, 2021. The 17th Force Support Squadron partnered with a local business to recognize military spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 12:44
|Photo ID:
|6675124
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-LY364-1047
|Resolution:
|5160x4127
|Size:
|14.34 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Goodfellow recognizes military spouses
