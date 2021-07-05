Goodfellow recognizes military spouses

U.S. Air Force Col. James Finlayson, 17th Training Wing vice commander, gives flowers to Frauke Harrington, military retiree spouse, during the Military Spouse Appreciation Day Drive-Thru event at the Event Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 7, 2021. Harrington’s spouse retired from the Navy, Air Force, and Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

