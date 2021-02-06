7th ATC Awards Ceremony

Outgoing 7th Army Training Command Commander Brig. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie receives the Legion of Merit Award from the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command Commanding General Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli during an awards ceremony prior to the 7th ATC change of command at Tower Barracks in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 2, 2021. Norrie departed after two years in command of the Army’s largest overseas training command. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

