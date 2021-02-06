U.S. Consul General to Munich Meghan E. Gregonis presents outgoing 7th Army Training Command Commander Brig. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie an award from the Department of State during an awards ceremony prior to the 7th Army Training Command at Tower Barracks in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 2, 2021. Norrie departed after two years in command of the Army’s largest overseas training command. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 06:08 Photo ID: 6674570 VIRIN: 210602-A-DT978-1020 Resolution: 4944x7568 Size: 23.43 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th ATC Awards Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.