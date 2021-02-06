U.S. Army Sgt. Kelly Harper with 7th Army Training Command delivers a bouquet of yellow roses to Mrs. Beth Hilbert during the 7th ATC change of command ceremony on Tower Barracks Parade Field in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 2, 2021. Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert assumed command of the Army’s largest overseas training command in the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

