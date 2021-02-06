Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th ATC Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 10]

    7th ATC Change of Command Ceremony

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command Commanding General Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli delivers a speech during the 7th ATC change of command ceremony on Tower Barracks Parade Field in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 2, 2021. Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert assumed command of the Army’s largest overseas training command from Brig. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 06:07
    Photo ID: 6674569
    VIRIN: 210602-A-DT978-0102
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 25.31 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 
