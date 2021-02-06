The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command Commanding General Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli delivers a speech during the 7th ATC change of command ceremony on Tower Barracks Parade Field in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 2, 2021. Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert assumed command of the Army’s largest overseas training command from Brig. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

