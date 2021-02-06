The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command Commanding General Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli delivers remarks honoring the U.S> Consul General to Munich Meghan E. Gregonis during an awards ceremony prior to the 7th Army Training Command at Tower Barracks in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 2, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 06:06 Photo ID: 6674566 VIRIN: 210602-A-DT978-1008 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 31.47 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th ATC Awards Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.