U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Mark A. Morgan hands the 7th Army Training Command’s unit colors to Brig. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie during the 7th ATC change of command ceremony on Tower Barracks Parade Field in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 2, 2021. Norrie departed after two years in command of the Army’s largest overseas training command. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 06:06 Photo ID: 6674567 VIRIN: 210602-A-DT978-0099 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 28.84 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th ATC Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.