Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Dickson, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, places a tourniquet on a simulated victim during an Improvised Explosive Device training exercise on Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 26, 2021. Being able to provide first aid to victims is a critical skill for EOD technicians to have because of the high-risk mission they support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 00:30
|Photo ID:
|6674259
|VIRIN:
|210526-F-IV266-1003
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|31.14 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD hosts IED training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
