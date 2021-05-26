EOD hosts IED training

Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Dickson, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, places a tourniquet on a simulated victim during an Improvised Explosive Device training exercise on Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 26, 2021. Being able to provide first aid to victims is a critical skill for EOD technicians to have because of the high-risk mission they support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

