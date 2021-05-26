EOD hosts IED training

Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Dickson, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, uses a metal detector during an Improvised Explosive Device training event on Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 26, 2021. Dickson used a metal detector after the IED had detonated, to conduct a post-blast assessment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

