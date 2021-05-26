Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD hosts IED training [Image 3 of 8]

    EOD hosts IED training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Dickson, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, uses a metal detector during an Improvised Explosive Device training event on Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 26, 2021. Dickson used a metal detector after the IED had detonated, to conduct a post-blast assessment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 00:30
    Photo ID: 6674255
    VIRIN: 210526-F-IV266-1005
    Resolution: 6782x4521
    Size: 20.41 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, EOD hosts IED training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

