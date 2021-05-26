Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Dickson, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, uses a metal detector during an Improvised Explosive Device training event on Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 26, 2021. Dickson used a metal detector after the IED had detonated, to conduct a post-blast assessment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 00:30
|Photo ID:
|6674255
|VIRIN:
|210526-F-IV266-1005
|Resolution:
|6782x4521
|Size:
|20.41 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD hosts IED training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
