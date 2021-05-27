Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Dickson, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, assesses Capt. Ana Smith, commander of the EOD flight, in a simulated hostage scenario during an Improvised Explosive Device training event on Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 26, 2021. The wires coming out of the hostage’s mouth simulated a light-dependent switch that would set off the IED if exposed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 00:30 Photo ID: 6674256 VIRIN: 210527-F-IV266-1002 Resolution: 4399x2933 Size: 10.47 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD hosts IED training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.