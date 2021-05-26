Airmen from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, participate in an Improvised Explosive Device training event on Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 26, 2021. Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians responded to an IED explosion with simulated casualties to refresh their combat life-saving skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 00:29 Photo ID: 6674253 VIRIN: 210526-F-IV266-1002 Resolution: 6453x4302 Size: 20.4 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD hosts IED training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.