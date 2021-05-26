Senior Airman Miguel Ramirez, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, provides security while on patrol during an Improvised Explosive Device training event on Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 26, 2021. During the training, EOD team members worked together in groups of three to respond to scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 00:30
|Photo ID:
|6674258
|VIRIN:
|210526-F-IV266-1006
|Resolution:
|6846x4564
|Size:
|20.05 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD hosts IED training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT