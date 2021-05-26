EOD hosts IED training

Senior Airman Miguel Ramirez, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, provides security while on patrol during an Improvised Explosive Device training event on Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 26, 2021. During the training, EOD team members worked together in groups of three to respond to scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

