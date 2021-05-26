Senior Airman Jaime Garcia, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, tends to Senior Airman Kevin Guerrero, a firefighter from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, a simulated victim during an Improvised Explosive Device training event on Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 26, 2021. The four basic mechanisms of a blast injury are known as primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 00:29
|Photo ID:
|6674254
|VIRIN:
|210526-F-IV266-1004
|Resolution:
|5254x3503
|Size:
|13.6 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD hosts IED training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
