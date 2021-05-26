EOD hosts IED training

Senior Airman Jaime Garcia, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, tends to Senior Airman Kevin Guerrero, a firefighter from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, a simulated victim during an Improvised Explosive Device training event on Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 26, 2021. The four basic mechanisms of a blast injury are known as primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

