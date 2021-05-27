Austin Moody performs for service members and their families at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 27, 2021. At the end of the performance, Moody was coined by U.S. Army Col. Chelsy Thigpen, 733rd Mission Support Group commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2021 Date Posted: 06.01.2021 08:01 Photo ID: 6671037 VIRIN: 210527-F-JM722-0380 Resolution: 5396x3365 Size: 6.84 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Hometown: KINGSPORT, TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remember the fallen: JBLE commemorates Memorial Day [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.