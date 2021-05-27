U.S. Army Spc. Colin Webb, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band lead guitar, plays during the Austin Moody concert at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 27, 2021. The TRADOC band opened for Moody. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2021 Date Posted: 06.01.2021 08:00 Photo ID: 6671027 VIRIN: 210527-F-JM722-0091 Resolution: 3328x2414 Size: 2.55 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remember the fallen: JBLE commemorates Memorial Day [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.