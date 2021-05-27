Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remember the fallen: JBLE commemorates Memorial Day [Image 2 of 11]

    Remember the fallen: JBLE commemorates Memorial Day

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker  

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Spc. Colin Webb, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band lead guitar, plays during the Austin Moody concert at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 27, 2021. The TRADOC band opened for Moody. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 08:00
    Photo ID: 6671027
    VIRIN: 210527-F-JM722-0091
    Resolution: 3328x2414
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remember the fallen: JBLE commemorates Memorial Day [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial Day

    JBLE

    Memorial Day
    JBLE
    Austin Moody

