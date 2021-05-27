U.S. Army Spc. Colin Webb, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band lead guitar, plays during the Austin Moody concert at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 27, 2021. The TRADOC band opened for Moody. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 08:00
|Photo ID:
|6671027
|VIRIN:
|210527-F-JM722-0091
|Resolution:
|3328x2414
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Remember the fallen: JBLE commemorates Memorial Day [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
