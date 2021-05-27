Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remember the fallen: JBLE commemorates Memorial Day [Image 10 of 11]

    Remember the fallen: JBLE commemorates Memorial Day

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker  

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    Audio engineers manage sound levels during the Austin Moody concert at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 27, 2021. Nearly 100 service members and their families attended the concert put on by JBLE Morale, Welfare, and Recreation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 08:01
    Photo ID: 6671036
    VIRIN: 210527-F-JM722-0341
    Resolution: 5796x3688
    Size: 5.32 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Hometown: KINGSPORT, TN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remember the fallen: JBLE commemorates Memorial Day [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial Day

    JBLE

    Memorial Day
    JBLE
    Austin Moody

