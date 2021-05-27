Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remember the fallen: JBLE commemorates Memorial Day [Image 7 of 11]

    Remember the fallen: JBLE commemorates Memorial Day

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker  

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    Austin Moody performs for service members and their families at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 27, 2021. Moody grew up in Kingsport, Tennessee and was a junior reserve officer training corps student in high school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 08:01
    Photo ID: 6671033
    VIRIN: 210527-F-JM722-0333
    Resolution: 4551x2005
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Hometown: KINGSPORT, TN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remember the fallen: JBLE commemorates Memorial Day [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

