Austin Moody performs for service members and their families at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 27, 2021. This was Moody’s first live performance for a crowd since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 08:00
|Photo ID:
|6671029
|VIRIN:
|210527-F-JM722-0168
|Resolution:
|3315x1624
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Hometown:
|KINGSPORT, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Remember the fallen: JBLE commemorates Memorial Day [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
