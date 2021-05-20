Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMS Dragon - Exercise Formidable Shield 2021 [Image 8 of 8]

    HMS Dragon - Exercise Formidable Shield 2021

    AT SEA, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.20.2021

    Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO

    Crew of the Type 45 British destroyer HMS Dragon prepare 20mm ammunition shells for the starboard phalanx close range defence systerm off the Hebrides in preparation for a firing of the combat proven system

    20 May 2021

    Image from the Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon

    Royal Navy
    formidable shield 2021
    vulcan phalanx
    HMS Dragon type 45 destroyer
    20mm cannon

