    Ships from NATO navies taking part in Exercise Formidable Shield in the Atlantic off the Scottish Hebride isles. [Image 6 of 8]

    AT SEA, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.20.2021

    Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO

    The Spanish frigate EPS Cristobal Colon with the German frigate Hamburg beyond

    20 May 2021

    Image from the Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.31.2021 06:36
    Resolution: 6152x4259
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: AT SEA, ATLANTIC OCEAN
    HMS Dragon conducts Replenishment at Sea with USNS William McLean
    Exercise Formidable Shield 2021 takes place in Scottish Hebride isles.
    HDMS Iver Huidfeldt and ITS Antonio Marceglia participate in Formidable Shield 2021
    Ships from NATO navies taking part in Exercise Formidable Shield in the Atlantic off the Scottish Hebride isles.
    HMS Dragon - Exercise Formidable Shield 2021
    HMS Dragon - Exercise Formidable Shield 2021

    fgs hamburg
    formidable shield 2021
    eps cristobal colon

