Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 05.31.2021 06:36 Photo ID: 6670131 VIRIN: 210520-O-BF001-0010 Resolution: 6152x4259 Size: 1.46 MB Location: AT SEA, ATLANTIC OCEAN

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Ships from NATO navies taking part in Exercise Formidable Shield in the Atlantic off the Scottish Hebride isles. [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.