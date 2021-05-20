Royal Danish Navy HDMS Fridtjof Nansen, Italian Navy ITS Marceglia and USS Roosevelt participate in At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield May 20, 2021. At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures.

Date Taken: 05.20.2021
Location: AT SEA, ATLANTIC OCEAN
Exercise Formidable Shield 2021 takes place in Scottish Hebride isles.