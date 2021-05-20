HDMS Iver Huidfeldt and ITS Antonio Marceglia participate in Formidable Shield 2021

Royal Danish Navy guided -missile frigate-FFG HDMS Iver Huitfeldt steams alongside Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Antonio Marceglia (F 597) May 20, 2021. Huitfeldt and Marceglia are participating in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures.

(Photo by Jim Gibson RNR)

