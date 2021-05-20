Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HDMS Iver Huidfeldt and ITS Antonio Marceglia participate in Formidable Shield 2021 [Image 5 of 8]

    HDMS Iver Huidfeldt and ITS Antonio Marceglia participate in Formidable Shield 2021

    AT SEA, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO

    Royal Danish Navy guided -missile frigate-FFG HDMS Iver Huitfeldt steams alongside Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Antonio Marceglia (F 597) May 20, 2021. Huitfeldt and Marceglia are participating in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures.
    (Photo by Jim Gibson RNR)

    This work, HDMS Iver Huidfeldt and ITS Antonio Marceglia participate in Formidable Shield 2021 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense
    Defence
    Formidable Shield 2021
    its Marceglia
    hdms Iver Huitfeld

