Royal Danish Navy guided -missile frigate-FFG HDMS Iver Huitfeldt steams alongside Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Antonio Marceglia (F 597) May 20, 2021. Huitfeldt and Marceglia are participating in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures.
(Photo by Jim Gibson RNR)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2021 06:35
|Photo ID:
|6670130
|VIRIN:
|210520-O-BF001-009
|Resolution:
|5879x4058
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA, ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HDMS Iver Huidfeldt and ITS Antonio Marceglia participate in Formidable Shield 2021 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT