POSEA Sally Hughes the Buffer, assigned to the Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon (D35), participated in a replenishment at sea with the dry cargo ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) May 20, 2021 during At/Sea Demo-Formidable Shield 2021. At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2021 06:35
|Photo ID:
|6670122
|VIRIN:
|210520-O-BF001-0002
|Resolution:
|3339x4480
|Size:
|709.87 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA, ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HMS Dragon conducts Replenishment at Sea with USNS William McLean [Image 8 of 8]
