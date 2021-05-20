HMS Dragon conducts Replenishment at Sea with USNS William McLean

POSEA Sally Hughes the Buffer, assigned to the Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon (D35), participated in a replenishment at sea with the dry cargo ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) May 20, 2021 during At/Sea Demo-Formidable Shield 2021. At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures.

