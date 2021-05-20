Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AT SEA, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO

    POSEA Sally Hughes the Buffer, assigned to the Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon (D35), participated in a replenishment at sea with the dry cargo ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) May 20, 2021 during At/Sea Demo-Formidable Shield 2021. At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures.

    Location: AT SEA, ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMS Dragon conducts Replenishment at Sea with USNS William McLean [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Royal Navy
    type 45 destroyer
    USNS William McLean
    Formidable Shield 2021
    HMS Dragon (D35)

