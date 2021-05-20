Crew of the Type 45 British destroyer HMS Dragon prepare 20mm ammunition shells for the starboard phalanx close range defence systerm off the Hebrides in preparation for a firing of the combat proven system
ET1WE 'Donny' Edwards
20 May 2021
Image from the Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2021 06:36
|Photo ID:
|6670132
|VIRIN:
|210520-O-BF001-0011
|Resolution:
|2947x4752
|Size:
|942.42 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA, ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HMS Dragon - Exercise Formidable Shield 2021 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT