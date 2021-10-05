An 11th Air Assault Brigade infantry member of the Royal Netherlands army gives a thumbs-up in front of an American flag while loadmasters secure anti-tank vehicles in a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during Swift Response 2021 at Mihai Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, May 10, 2021. Swift Response 21 is a joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S. and NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Manuel G. Zamora)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.30.2021 11:10 Photo ID: 6669794 VIRIN: 210512-F-ZV099-0016 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 3.42 MB Location: RO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Swift Response 2021: Who needs a lift [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.