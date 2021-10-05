Swift Response 2021: Who needs a lift

An 11th Air Assault Brigade infantry member of the Royal Netherlands army gives a thumbs-up in front of an American flag while loadmasters secure anti-tank vehicles in a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during Swift Response 2021 at Mihai Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, May 10, 2021. Swift Response 21 is a joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S. and NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Manuel G. Zamora)
