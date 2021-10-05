The 37th Airlift Squadron partake in a simulated formation airdrop during Swift Response 21 in Romania, May 10, 2021. The planning and execution of Swift Response 2021 was NATO led by the Royal Netherlands air force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Manuel G. Zamora)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.30.2021 11:10 Photo ID: 6669789 VIRIN: 210510-F-ZV099-0004 Resolution: 6556x4912 Size: 2.32 MB Location: RO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Swift Response 2021: Who needs a lift [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.