    Swift Response 2021: Who needs a lift [Image 2 of 7]

    Swift Response 2021: Who needs a lift

    ROMANIA

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Manuel Zamora 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 37th Airlift Squadron partake in a simulated formation airdrop during Swift Response 21 in Romania, May 10, 2021. The planning and execution of Swift Response 2021 was NATO led by the Royal Netherlands air force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Manuel G. Zamora)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.30.2021 11:10
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swift Response 2021: Who needs a lift [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

